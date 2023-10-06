Historic Eatery Named Washington's Best Diner For Breakfast

Breakfast is not only the most important meal of the day but also one of the more popular times to dine. Nobody does breakfast justice like diners, though. These restaurants are known for serving up stacks of pancakes, hearty omelets, and nearly endless cups of coffee. While they have other popular dishes, it's the early-morning eats that endear people.

That's why LoveFood revealed every state's top diner that's serving delicious breakfast. Writers scoured through reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks.

Frank's Diner was named Washington's best diner for breakfast! Here's why writers are showing this restaurant some love:

"Nothing short of iconic thanks to its 1900s Pullman car lunch counter, Frank’s Diner has been a Spokane institution for more than 100 years, and has been run by the same family since 1978. Little wonder everything’s so good; they’ve had a lot of practice. Nearly everything is made from scratch, and a high level of care is poured into the little things, like the extra-crispy tangle of hash browns. Regulars love the fried green tomatoes, the dollar hotcakes, and the elk chop steak and eggs."