New York Town Named Among Top 10 'Spookiest Small Towns' In America

Nothing says spooky season quite like a visit to the spookiest towns in the entire country. Be it tales passed from generation to generation or actual historical events, something about these "haunted" locations give people the chills. If you are someone who enjoys a scare from time to time, then we have just the list for you!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the spookiest town in all of New York is Savannah. This town was also listed as one of the top 10 spookiest towns in all of America. Other towns on the list include Williamsburg, Virginia, Cassadaga, Florida, Estes Park, Colorado, and Eufaula, Alabama to name a few.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the spookiest town in all of New York:

"Savannah, Georgia is famous for its ghouls, but its small-town counterpart in New York also has its fair share of paranormal activity. The town has fewer than 500 residents but, according to them, there are other locals who are not counted in the census. Once a Native American village, the original settlers were forced from their homes during the colonial era. To this bad karma, add centuries of settlement that have given the town many old cemeteries and historic buildings where ghosts have no qualms about making their presence known."

