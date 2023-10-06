Tennessee Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The State

You may be familiar with loaded nachos, chips piled high with all of your favorite toppings ranging from cheese and sour cream to guacamole and meats like steak or chicken. However, loaded fries are just as good and definitely worth ordering for the table the next time you go out to eat with friends.

Based on reviews, awards and personal experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best loaded fries in each state, from "good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi, or even chocolate."

So where can you find the best loaded fries in Tennessee?

Edley's

The BBQ Fries at this restaurant are a definite must-try for anyone who enjoys their fries smothered in smoked meat and barbecue sauce. Edley's has several locations around Tennessee. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Edley's Bar-B-Que is known for its tender smoked meats and Southern-style sides, and you can get a taste in one piled-high package when you order the BBQ fries. They come generously heaped with your choice of smoked pork, brisket or chicken, plus nacho cheese, barbecue sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and scallions."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see where else you can find the best loaded fries in the country.