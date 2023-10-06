WATCH: Travis Kelce Responds To Aaron Rodgers' Snarky Comment

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce addressed New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers referring to him as "Mr. Pfizer" while speaking to reporters on Friday (October 6).

Kelce said he found humor in the comment and threw a possible jab of his own, acknowledging that Rodgers, who is notoriously outspoken against the COVID-19 vaccine, was signed to the Jets, owned by Johnson & Johnson her Woody Johnson, whose company also produced a vaccine of its own.

"I thought it was pretty good," Kelce said. "I mean, with the 'stache right now I do look a guy named 'Mr. Pfizer.' Who knew I'd get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man. Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson & Johnson family over there."