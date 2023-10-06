WATCH: Travis Kelce Responds To Aaron Rodgers' Snarky Comment
By Jason Hall
October 6, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce addressed New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers referring to him as "Mr. Pfizer" while speaking to reporters on Friday (October 6).
Kelce said he found humor in the comment and threw a possible jab of his own, acknowledging that Rodgers, who is notoriously outspoken against the COVID-19 vaccine, was signed to the Jets, owned by Johnson & Johnson her Woody Johnson, whose company also produced a vaccine of its own.
"I thought it was pretty good," Kelce said. "I mean, with the 'stache right now I do look a guy named 'Mr. Pfizer.' Who knew I'd get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man. Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson & Johnson family over there."
“Mr. Pfizer” responds to Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/N3Ptfea9oH— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2023
Rodgers made the comment during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, referencing Kelce's recent commercials for the Pfizer vaccine.
Aaron Rodgers casually calls Travis Kelce "Mr. Pfizer" while talking about how the #Jets limited him on Sunday night.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2023
(via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/aBm7LSwfJQ
"I got it because of keeping myself safe, keeping my family safe, the people in this building so yeah, I stand by it, 1000% and fully comfortable with him calling me 'Mr. Pfizer,'" Kelce said of the vaccine.
Kelce's Chiefs defeated the Jets, 23-20, during their 'Sunday Night Football' matchup at MetLife Stadium, which was the first Rodgers attended since experiencing a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1.