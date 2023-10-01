Aaron Rodgers Plans To Return Sooner Than Expected

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is aiming to return from an Achilles injury sooner than expected.

Rodgers, 39, who suffered an expected season-ending Achilles tear in Week 1, told NBC Sports' Melissa Stark that "his goal is to play again this season."

"His plan is to rejoin the team permanently after their Week 7 bye and he told me his goal is to play again this season," Stark said during the live 'Sunday Night Football' broadcast of the Jets game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers was seen using crutches in public for the first time since his season-ending Achilles surgery in photos exclusively obtained by the New York Post on Thursday (September 29). The photos were reportedly taken after Rodgers completed a four-hour workout in Los Angeles.

The four-time MVP was seen wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg. Rodgers made his first public post-surgery appearance on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this month and addressed his outlook for recovery.