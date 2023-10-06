Travis Kelce's Mom Gives Surprising Response To Meeting Taylor Swift
By Jason Hall
October 6, 2023
The NFL's most famous mom appears to be unfazed by her son dating one of the world's biggest pop stars.
Donna Kelce, 70, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, joked that "it was OK," sitting in luxury suites with Taylor Swift when the singer attended Travis' last two games amid their apparent new relationship while appearing on the TODAY Show Friday (October 6) morning. Donna claimed she couldn't "tell" if her son and Swift, 33, were a "budding romance" because their relationship was "just too new," while also possibly trying to keep details private.
“I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where everyone saw me,” said Donna, who was thrust into the public spotlight earlier this year when both of her sons faced each other in Super Bowl LVII. “I was in the boxes with her. It’s another thing that’s amped up my life.”
"There isn't a man alive that's going to talk to their mom about their personal life," Donna added. "It's just not going to happen."
Donna had previously appeared to publicly give Swift her approval on the 'Got It From My Momma' podcast on Thursday (October 5) and reshared a video of the singer hugging her during NBC's live broadcast of the Chiefs' 'Sunday Night Football' matchup against the New York Jets which included the caption "Travis Kelce's biggest fans."
On Monday (October 2), an insider with knowledge on the situation told PEOPLE.com that Kelce, 33, is reportedly "focusing on football like he always has" amid his new relationship with Swift.
"During the NFL season, his priority is the Chiefs, and it’s all about the team," the source said.
Kelce and Swift are reportedly "still just getting to know each other" and haven't yet defined their relationship, according to the source who added, "it's nothing too serious."
"He is a charming guy. It’s more of a hanging out situation than dating," the source said.
Swift attended the Chiefs' game for the second consecutive week amid her apparent growing relationship with Kelce. The singer was seen walking into the team's 'Sunday Night Football' game at MetLife Stadium with actress Blake Lively among a group that also included actors Ryan Reynolds -- Lively's husband -- and Hugh Jackman and singer Sabrina Carpenter in a video shared by the Athletic's Dianna Russini, as well standing alongside Kelce's mother, Donna, and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, during NBC's live broadcast.
Kelce broke his silence on his relationship with Swift during the September 27 episode of his New Heights podcast.
“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up," Kelce said when asked by his brother to address Swift's appearance in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium alongside their mother on Sunday (September 24). “That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for the Chiefs.”
Swift was shown excitedly celebrating Kelce's 3-yard touchdown reception during FOX's live broadcast of the Chiefs' 41-10 win against the Chicago Bears on September 24 before later walking out of Arrowhead Stadium with the All-Pro tight end.
“The slow-motion chest bumps, the high-fives with mom, it was definitely a game I will remember, that’s for damn sure,” Kelce said. “Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end… Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and watching me rock the stage.”
Kelce said his life has seen a significant change since recently being linked to Swift, one of the famous pop superstars on the planet.
“What’s real is that you know, it is my personal life, I want to respect both of our lives,” Kelce said. “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like The [Pat] McAfee Show and any other show I go on from here on out, like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.
“So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying alright now will have to be kind of where I keep it.”
Last week, TMZ reported that Swift and Kelce hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" prior to the signer attending Chiefs' game at Arrowhead Stadium. The website said Swift and Kelce aren't "officially" dating, but claimed the singer got along "very well" with the tight end's mother when the two were spotted together in a luxury suite.