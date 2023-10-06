Travis Kelce's Mom Gives Surprising Response To Meeting Taylor Swift

The NFL's most famous mom appears to be unfazed by her son dating one of the world's biggest pop stars.

Donna Kelce, 70, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, joked that "it was OK," sitting in luxury suites with Taylor Swift when the singer attended Travis' last two games amid their apparent new relationship while appearing on the TODAY Show Friday (October 6) morning. Donna claimed she couldn't "tell" if her son and Swift, 33, were a "budding romance" because their relationship was "just too new," while also possibly trying to keep details private.

“I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where everyone saw me,” said Donna, who was thrust into the public spotlight earlier this year when both of her sons faced each other in Super Bowl LVII. “I was in the boxes with her. It’s another thing that’s amped up my life.”

"There isn't a man alive that's going to talk to their mom about their personal life," Donna added. "It's just not going to happen."