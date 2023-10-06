Why Adele & Rich Paul Call Each Other Husband & Wife

Adele recently reignited the speculation that she secretly married her boyfriend Rich Paul after referring to him as her husband during one of her residency shows. Now, a source has revealed that the couple has been using the titles for a while despite not being married.

“They aren’t married but they do call each other husband and wife and have been for a while now," the source told Us Weekly. “Adele loved the security [of it] and how much he adores her.” They continued, "Marriage is really just a ceremony at this point. They [already] live and act as husband and wife.”

Adele set the internet ablaze with marriage speculation after a fan interaction back in September. When a fan asked if the Grammy winner would marry her, she responded, "I can't marry you. I'm straight, my love," while doing her routine walk through the audience. "My husband's here tonight. He's here," she said, looking back towards Paul. When the fan asked, "Can you try?" Adele doubled down, "Oh, no! I don't want to try. I'm with Rich. You're crazy. Leave me alone." Fans were shocked to hear Adele call Paul her husband in the video below. "No.stop. MOTHER IS MARRIED?" one fan commented on the video. "She's married?! When?" another asked.

Although the source says Adele and Rich, who have been dating since 2021, are not married, it was reported that she and Paul got engaged at the beginning of this year. In February, the online gossip Instagram account, DeuxMoi, reported that 'very reliable sources' revealed that the couple was currently planning a summer wedding. The singer was also spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her wedding finger during her most recent show at her Las Vegas residency at the time.