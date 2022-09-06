Did Adele Secretly Marry Rich Paul? Her Latest Post Has Fans Convinced
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 6, 2022
Fans think Adele accidentally revealed that she and her boyfriend Rich Paul are secretly married. Over the weekend, the singer celebrated winning her first Emmy by posting a series of photos on Instagram on Sunday, September 4th. According to Page Six, one photo, in particular, caught eagle-eyed fans' attention.
The third photo shows Adele's award trophy sitting on her coffee table. That's when fans noticed a game of Rummikub behind the trophy that's customized with a label that reads "The Paul's." While fans were quick to celebrate in the comments, other fans noticed that the apostrophe is misplaced making them think it could just belong to Paul or it was a grammatically incorrect wedding gift.
Adele opened up about engagement rumors in her 2022 Elle cover story after the massive diamond ring she wore to the Brit Awards in February prompted speculation. “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!” she told the magazine. She may not be married but Adele was frank about the love she has for Paul. “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” she gushed. “I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.” However, later in the interview, when asked if she would ever want to remarry she replied, "Yes, absolutely."
The couple confirmed their relationship in July 2021 after Adele finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki. She and Konecki share a 9-year-old son Angelo.