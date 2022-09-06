Did Adele Secretly Marry Rich Paul? Her Latest Post Has Fans Convinced

Adele opened up about engagement rumors in her 2022 Elle cover story after the massive diamond ring she wore to the Brit Awards in February prompted speculation. “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!” she told the magazine. She may not be married but Adele was frank about the love she has for Paul. “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” she gushed. “I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.” However, later in the interview, when asked if she would ever want to remarry she replied, "Yes, absolutely."

The couple confirmed their relationship in July 2021 after Adele finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki. She and Konecki share a 9-year-old son Angelo.