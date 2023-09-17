Adele Sparks More Marriage Speculation With Rich Paul After Fan Interaction

While Adele has yet to confirm the marriage, it was reported that she and Paul got engaged at the beginning of this year. In February, the online gossip Instagram account, DeuxMoi, reported that 'very reliable sources' revealed that the couple was currently planning a summer wedding. The singer was also spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her wedding finger during her most recent show at her Las Vegas residency at the time.

Adele opened up about engagement rumors in her 2022 Elle cover story after the massive diamond ring she wore to the Brit Awards in February prompted speculation. “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!” she told the magazine. However, speculation among fans has continued. Last September, they spotted a game of Rummikub with a customized label that read "The Paul's" in a photo of Adele showing off her first Emmy award. The detail prompted some people to believe that the couple had secretly married. While fans were quick to celebrate in the comments, other fans noticed that the apostrophe is misplaced making them think it could just belong to Paul or it was a grammatically incorrect wedding gift.