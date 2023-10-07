Gigi Hadid And Bradley Cooper Spark Relationship Rumors After Dinner Date

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

October 7, 2023

FASHION-FRANCE-WOMEN-CHANEL
Photo: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid, the supermodel known for her high-profile relationships, has recently ended a one-year "situationship" with Leonardo DiCaprio, according to reports.

However, it seems that another intriguing connection might be on the horizon for her. The Daily Mail captured images of Hadid, 28, leaving a dinner outing in New York City's Via Carota with none other than actor Bradley Cooper, 48.

The two celebrities departed together in the same car, sparking speculation about their relationship status. Hadid sported a stylish ensemble, including a low-rise miniskirt, a white crop top and a leather jacket, while Cooper was casually dressed in an open flannel shirt, blue T-shirt and jeans.

It remains unclear whether this dinner was a romantic date or simply a friendly meet-up, as both are currently single. Hadid had also been romantically linked to 27-year-old music producer Cole Bennett in the past month.

The end of Hadid's romance with DiCaprio was confirmed in mid-September. Although DiCaprio had envisioned a future with Hadid, it was ultimately her decision to part ways, citing lifestyle differences as a significant factor.

Hadid's focus on spending time with her 3-year-old daughter Khai was a priority, while DiCaprio's penchant for frequent travel and nightlife posed challenges.

Cooper, on the other hand, had made headlines for his past relationship with Irina Shayk, the mother of his daughter Lea de Seine. Despite rumors of a rekindling, sources emphasized that they were co-parents and close friends. Cooper has expressed support for Shayk's new relationship with Tom Brady, demonstrating an amicable and supportive co-parenting dynamic.

