Brian Daboll Addresses Daniel Jones' Injury Status
By Jason Hall
October 9, 2023
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones avoided a serious injury and could possibly play in Week 6, though his status has not yet been determined, according to head coach Brian Daboll.
Jones, 26, exited Sunday's (October 8) loss to the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter due to a neck injury, however, X-rays conducted at the stadium were negative. Daboll acknowledged that Jones was dealing with soreness and told reporters he was "optimistic" about the quarterback's chances to play in their 'Sunday Night Football' matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Jones had previously suffered a season-ending neck injury in 2021. The former Duke standout finished Sunday's game with 119 yards on 14 of 20 passing, while the offense failed to score a single touchdown, punting on four of its eight possessions with Jones in the lineup.
New York hasn't recorded a first-half offensive touchdown through its first five games, becoming the sixth NFL team to do so since 1991 and the second -- along with the Miami Dolphins -- to do so since 2005.
Jones agreed to a restructured contract, which converted $8.42 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, in September after signing a four-year, $160 million deal, which included $35 million in and would incentives and pay the former first-round pick $82 million over the first two years of the contract, in March. New York had opted to decline Jones' fifth-year option on his rookie deal in April 2022, ahead of a career season for the fourth-year quarterback.
Jones led the Giants to a 9-6-1 record, making the postseason for the first time, while throwing for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions on 317 of 472 passing, while also recording 708 yards and seven touchdowns on 120 rushing attempts.