Brian Daboll Addresses Daniel Jones' Injury Status

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones avoided a serious injury and could possibly play in Week 6, though his status has not yet been determined, according to head coach Brian Daboll.

Jones, 26, exited Sunday's (October 8) loss to the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter due to a neck injury, however, X-rays conducted at the stadium were negative. Daboll acknowledged that Jones was dealing with soreness and told reporters he was "optimistic" about the quarterback's chances to play in their 'Sunday Night Football' matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jones had previously suffered a season-ending neck injury in 2021. The former Duke standout finished Sunday's game with 119 yards on 14 of 20 passing, while the offense failed to score a single touchdown, punting on four of its eight possessions with Jones in the lineup.