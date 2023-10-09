Georgia Officials Warn Of 'Aggressive Bobcat' After Animal Attacks Children

Residents in a northeastern Georgia county have been warned to be on the lookout after an "aggressive bobcat" reportedly attacked multiple children over the weekend.

According to a post shared by the Oglethorpe County Fire & Rescue on its Facebook page, a bobcat attacked juveniles on two properties around 6:30 p.m. Friday (October 6) in the area of Melton Road and Williams McCurley Road in Winterville. It is unclear how many people may have been attacked and what, if any, injuries they may have sustained, per WSB-TV.

"If you live in that area, we ask you to be mindful of your surroundings and to please keep a close eye on your children when they are outside," the department warned residents.

Oglethorpe County Fire & Rescue also noted that the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Public Health, the Oglethorpe County Sheriff's Office and Oglethorpe County EMS have all be notified of the reports.

While surely a shocking sight, bobcats roaming around inhabited areas is not all that uncommon. Earlier this year, a resident in Arizona arrived home to find that a bobcat had entered their house through a doggie door and curled up in the dog's bed. However, there have also been reports of the animals attacking, such as an incident in June in Connecticut when a bobcat attacked a man sleeping in a hammock while camping at a state park.