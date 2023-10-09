Kanye West Reportedly Set To Headline Upcoming Concert In Italy

By Tony M. Centeno

October 9, 2023

Kanye West
Photo: Getty Images

Ye is reportedly planning to make a comeback to the stage for a rare show.

According to a report Italian newspaper ReggiOnline published on Saturday, October 7, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has hired contractors to build a stage ahead of his upcoming concert. Ye plans to host the show at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, which used to be the site of an airport so it could hold thousands of people. As of this report, Ye has not obtained the proper permits to hold the concert, which is reportedly set for Friday, October 13. If things don't go according to plan, the show might be moved.

The arena hasn't announced the concert on their channels just yet. If he does get the green light, this would be Ye's first headlining show in over a year following his Anti-Semetic far-right media blitz last year. The controversial artist recently made his first appearance on stage in months at Travis Scott's recent concert in Rome. Scott brought out Ye to perform "Praise God" off Donda and his hit "Can't Tell Me Nothing." While he was on stage, Scott told the crowd how important Ye was to his album, and his career overall.

"There is no UTOPIA without Kanye West,” he told the crowd. “There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West.”

The last time Ye headlined his own concert was his Donda 2 show in Miami. Prior to that, he hosted Larry Hoover benefit concert with special guest Drake.

