Travis Kelce's Feelings On Taylor Swift Attending Games Revealed

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reportedly believes pop superstar Taylor Swift is his team's "good luck charm" amid their new relationship.

“He jokes she is his good luck charm,” a source The Messenger on Sunday (October 8) after Swift was absent from the Chiefs' win against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Swift, 33, had previously attended Kelce's last two games at Arrowhead Stadium and MetLife Stadium. On Sunday, Kelce, 34, experienced a non-contact injury in the second quarter, but returned soon after, recording a decisive 4-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

“Taylor is having the time of her life at these football games cheering on Travis,” the source told the Messenger. “Her and her friends are fully embracing this era and are having a lot of fun being there.”

“Taylor has worked very hard this last year and It’s fun for her to bring all of her friends along, let loose and show support," the source added.

Last Monday (October 2), an insider with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE.com that Kelce is reportedly "focusing on football like he always has" amid his new relationship with Swift.

"During the NFL season, his priority is the Chiefs, and it’s all about the team," the source said.

Kelce and Swift are reportedly "still just getting to know each other" and haven't yet defined their relationship, according to the source who added, "it's nothing too serious."

"He is a charming guy. It’s more of a hanging out situation than dating," the source said.

Kelce broke his silence on his relationship with Swift during the September 27 episode of his New Heights podcast after the singer attended the Chiefs' game at Arrowhead Stadium.