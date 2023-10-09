Update On Travis Kelce's Injury Status

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was ruled out of Monday's (October 9) practice due to a low-ankle sprain he experienced in Sunday's (October 8) win against the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

"On their estimated practice report, the #Chiefs are listing TE Travis Kelce as a DNP with his low-ankle sprain," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Kelce's reported absence comes three days ahead of the Chiefs' 'Thursday Night Football' matchup against the Denver Broncos. The All-Pro tight end experienced a non-contact injury in the second quarter, but returned soon after, recording a decisive 4-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.