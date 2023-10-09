Update On Travis Kelce's Injury Status
By Jason Hall
October 9, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was ruled out of Monday's (October 9) practice due to a low-ankle sprain he experienced in Sunday's (October 8) win against the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
"On their estimated practice report, the #Chiefs are listing TE Travis Kelce as a DNP with his low-ankle sprain," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
Kelce's reported absence comes three days ahead of the Chiefs' 'Thursday Night Football' matchup against the Denver Broncos. The All-Pro tight end experienced a non-contact injury in the second quarter, but returned soon after, recording a decisive 4-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.
"He's going to be sore," said head coach Andy Reid of Kelce's injury during his postgame press conference Sunday night via KMBC. "But he's a pretty tough kid. I wasn't sure where we were going to go at halftime. He loves to play the game."
"He said, 'Just give me a minute and I'll get this thing right,'" Reid added.
Kelce finished Sunday's game with a team-best 10 receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown. The 34-year-old had previously missed the Chiefs' season-opener due to a bone bruise, which resulted in the Kansas City's only loss through its first five games of the 2023 NFL season.