Video Shows Moment California Police Officers Ignore Robbery For Pokèmon Go

The Los Angeles Police Department recently shared a video from 2017 that captured two police officers ignoring a backup call to play Pokèmon GO. According to ABC7 Chicago, the police were called as backup for a robbery and instead drove around town in search of characters in the game.

As part of Pokémon GO, characters are scanned and collected in various locations across the country using the app. Players travel around in search of these characters with the goal to "catch 'em all!" The officers were trying to capture "Snorlax" as the robbery was taking place. In the video, viewers can hear the first officer ask the second if he is preoccupied.

"Are you watching a video or are you playing?" the first officer questioned. The second officer claimed to be watching a video, to which the first officer replied.

"Oh okay, I thought maybe you were able to live chat with whoever you were playing the game with online right now, and I'm like dang."