Washington Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The State

What's better than a huge serving of fries? A bunch of toppings stacked on top of said fries. Many goodies come to mind when thinking about loaded fries, like melted cheese and bacon bits to a scoop of guacamole or some meat. It's not just the different toppings you can pile on -- think about how certain ingredients pair with various types of fries, from waffle and shoestring to curly and crinkle cut.

If you're craving some loaded fries, LoveFood rounded up the one in every state. The over-the-top list includes "creations across the US ranging from good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi, or even chocolate."

According to writers, Washington's most delicious loaded fries are the dirty, dirty fries from Pickled Fish! Here's why this eatery's fries are getting the spotlight:

"You could substitute the word ‘dirty' for ‘delicious’ here, because the loaded fries dished up at seafood spot Pickled Fish are just that. The restaurant’s wonderfully named dirty dirty fries come with fat, crisp lardons, pickled peppers, goats’ cheese, and truffle ketchup. They are truly loaded – and highly recommended."