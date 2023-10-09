20 Top-Tier Moments From Drake's 'It's All A Blur Tour' With 21 Savage

Fans already knew the album was in the works way before the tour kicked off at the top of July. 24 hours after Titles Ruin Everything was announced, Drake confirmed that he made an album to go with his first poetry book. Throughout the tour, the 36-year-old artist revealed a different clue about the project and fans ate it up. He announced upcoming collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny. He told fans that Noah "40" Shebib was working on the album in the back while he was on stage. Drake even teased timeframes like "in a couple weeks" without giving exact dates, and fans got mad every time he missed their target date.



"I didn't say it was dropping last night," Drake said to the crowd in Seattle on August 25. "So, don't be mad at me! I just said it was coming soon."





21 Savage also confirmed his next solo album is on the way