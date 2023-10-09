Lucky California Lottery Player Wins Huge Powerball Jackpot

One lucky California lottery player won big during Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

According to KTLA, no one won the $1.4 billion jackpot, but a few lottery players did become instant millionaires during the drawing. Ten tickets across the country matched five of the six winning numbers to win million dollar prizes. Winning numbers as part of Saturday night's drawing included "47, 54, 57, 60, 65, and red Powerball 19."

KTLA mentioned that the million dollar winning tickets were sold across Ohio, Michigan, California, Texas, Louisiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Iowa, and Maine. The lucky winners in Iowa and Maine purchased a Power Play feature with their tickets, increasing their winnings to a whopping $2 million!

Since no one matched all six numbers to win the billion dollar prize on Saturday, the jackpot has increased to $1.55 billion, standing out as one of the largest jackpot drawings in U.S. history. KTLA noted that the upcoming drawing will be the third largest jackpot in Powerball history. The next drawing is set to take place on Monday night at 10:59 p.m. ET. Information regarding the name of the California lottery player who matched all five numbers to win the $1 million prize was not mentioned as lottery players around the country wait in anticipation for Monday night's drawing.