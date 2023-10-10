New York Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In The Entire State

It's soup season!

What's your favorite kind of soup? Do you enjoy a hearty tomato bisque and minestrone, or broccoli cheese and French onion in a bread bowl? Regardless of your preference, there is one restaurant in each state that serves the best soup around. Be it fresh local ingredients, excellent service, or menu variety, something about this restaurant and its stand-out soups keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Food Network, the best soup in all of New York is served at Eisenberg's Sandwich Shop located off 5th Ave in New York City. Food Network recommended ordering the Matzo Ball Soup.

Here's what Food Network had to say about the restaurant that serves the best soup in the entire state:

"There are few better places for a good bowl of soup than a New York deli, and there are few better bowls than classic matzo ball soup. At retro Eisenberg's Sandwich Shop in Manhattan's Flatiron neighborhood, swivel stools are the ideal seat to try this banner version. Noodles and sliced carrots bob around the puffy, soft matzo balls in aromatic, Grandma-approved chicken broth. For the ultimate experience, pair it with an egg salad sandwich and a lime rickey."

For a continued list of the best places to order soup across the country visit foodnetwork.com.