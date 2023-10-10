Swizz Beatz, Timbaland Accept The 'Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award'

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have had a busy year, respectively. The Beatclub founder recently made a comeback with Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake by dropping their new collaboration "Keep Going Up." He also teamed up with BIA earlier this year to release her song "I'm That B*tch" off her latest album Really Her.



As for Swizzy, he recently joined forces with Mass Appeal to release his new EP Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2. His first body of work since his POISON album comes with six tracks featuring MC's like Nas, Lil Wayne, Jay Electronica, Jadakiss, ScarLip and more. Meanwhile, Swizz and Timbo are also focused on bringing back their iconic "Verzuz" series. It's been over a year since the last battle, but the founders recently gave fans hope that the track-for-track melee will be back very soon.



“I always dreamed I’d be on stage accepting an award about Hip-Hop," Timbo said. "Doing music back in Virginia, I never thought I’d make it, but I’m here. Me and my brother created something special, and it ain’t over. Black-owned, Verzuz, me and Swizz Beatz. I’m glad to share this with my brother.”



“Like Tim said, we own Verzuz again," Swizz added. "We got quiet for a minute, but we’re gonna come back strong and show you what it is. That wasn’t just something for the pandemic; that’s something for the world."