Selena Gomez Reveals How Her Sister Gracie Helps Her On Hard Days

Selena Gomez is continuing to advocate for mental health and in one of her latest interviews, she revealed how her little sister Gracie helps her on bad mental health days. "She’s so innocent and pure," Gomez told Wondermind. "She helps me keep perspective on life. It’s funny because she’s 10; I am 31, and even with such a big age gap, I love her advice. She is very wise."

Gomez loves Gracie's advice so much that she actually put some of it in her latest song "Single Soon." At the top of the track, her little sister's voice can be heard advising her, "Hi. Love you sissy... Never worry about boyfriends at all!"

The singer went on to urge others to find a trusted friend a family member to talk with "I don’t love giving advice because I don’t have all of the answers," she admitted. "I’d say, though, find a friend or a family member you feel comfortable talking with and open up about what you are feeling. It’s very freeing to open up to someone. There is so much strength in being vulnerable."

Earlier this month, Gomez revealed how she felt about sharing her bipolar diagnosis with her fans back in 2020. "I wanted there to be a conversation started. I wasn’t ashamed, and I wanted it to lead to something healing." She added that she's now found relief in opening up about her bipolar diagnosis and feels comfortable taking mental health breaks as needed. "I’ve never promised anyone that I’ll never have a bad day again. I’ve always been honest with my fans. Even when I take breaks from social media, I’ll say I’m taking a break."