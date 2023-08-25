Selena Gomez Can't Wait To Be 'Single Soon' On New Summer Anthem
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Selena Gomez told fans that her new single would be "perfect for the end of summer," and she was right! On Friday, August 25th, the singer shared her new highly-anticipated song "Single Soon" along with a feel-good music video.
The video starts out with Gomez trying to figure out how to break up with her boyfriend. "Should I do it on the phone?/ Should I leave a little note/ In the pocket of his coat? (Yeah)/ Maybe I'll just disappear/ I don't wanna see a tear/ And the weekend's almost here," she sings as she contemplates. She eventually decides to channel her inner Carrie Bradshaw and leave him a note that says: "I'm sorry. I can't. Don't hate me."
For the rest of the music video, Gomez has a fun night out with her friends and celebrates not having to worry about being in a relationship. "I'm pickin' out this dress/ Tryin' on these shoes/ 'Cause I'll be single soon/ I'll be single soon/ I know he'll be a mess/ When I break the news/ But I'll be single soon/ I'll be single soon," she sings in the chorus.
"Single Soon" marks Selena's first new music of 2023 but it seems like it might be a non-album release. While announcing the song, Selena admitted, "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer." When she does finish her third studio album, it will be the follow-up to 2021's Spanish-language EP Revelación, which earned Selena her first Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album.