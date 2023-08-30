Selena Gomez's Sister Gracie Shaves Brooklyn Beckham's Head In New Photo

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez shared a sweet photo of her little sister Gracie showing off her hairdressing skills! On Tuesday, August 29th, the singer took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of Gracie shaving Brooklyn Beckham's head. "My.Babies," Gomez wrote over the photo which featured Gracie wearing a Mean Girls shirt, looking focused as she held the clippers against Beckham's head. In another post to Story, Gomez shared a photo of her friend Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn's wife, also shaving his head. Selena's stories have expired since but you can take a look at the photos here.

Brooklyn, the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, went on to show off the work Gracie and Nicola did on a recent Instagram post.

Selena and Gracie recently teamed up for the pop star's latest song, "Single Now." For the song's intro, Gracie leaves a wise message for her older sister. "Hi. Love you sissy... Never worry about boyfriends at all," she sweetly says. Gomez dropped the highly-anticipated single on August 25th and also shared a feel-good music video.

In the music video, Gomez has a fun night out with her friends and celebrates not having to worry about being in a relationship. "I'm pickin' out this dress/ Tryin' on these shoes/ 'Cause I'll be single soon/ I'll be single soon/ I know he'll be a mess/ When I break the news/ But I'll be single soon/ I'll be single soon," she sings in the chorus. "Single Soon" marks Selena's first new music of 2023.

Selena Gomez
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.