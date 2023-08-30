Selena Gomez's Sister Gracie Shaves Brooklyn Beckham's Head In New Photo

Selena Gomez shared a sweet photo of her little sister Gracie showing off her hairdressing skills! On Tuesday, August 29th, the singer took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of Gracie shaving Brooklyn Beckham's head. "My.Babies," Gomez wrote over the photo which featured Gracie wearing a Mean Girls shirt, looking focused as she held the clippers against Beckham's head. In another post to Story, Gomez shared a photo of her friend Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn's wife, also shaving his head. Selena's stories have expired since but you can take a look at the photos here.

Brooklyn, the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, went on to show off the work Gracie and Nicola did on a recent Instagram post.