Vikings Officially Place Justin Jefferson On IR
By Jason Hall
October 11, 2023
The Minnesota Vikings have officially placed All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, the team announced in a post shared on its X account Wednesday (October 11).
Jefferson will be inactive for the Vikings' next four games in adherence with NFL rules.
"The #Vikings have placed WR Justin Jefferson on IR. QB Nick Mullens has also been placed on IR and WRs N'Keal Harry and Trishton Jackson have been signed from the practice squad to the active roster," the Vikings wrote.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero had reported Monday (October 9) that Minnesota was expected to place Jefferson on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday's (October 8) loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jefferson's recovery timeline has not been publicly determined. Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year would seek multiple medical opinions prior to the team's decision.
Jefferson recorded three receptions for 28 yards during Sunday's loss and has 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns through his first five games of the 2023 NFL season. The Vikings fell to 1-4 after Sunday's loss and will face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field this Sunday (October 15) before a home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on October 23 and two road matchups against the Green Bay Packers on October 29 and the Atlanta Falcons on November 5.