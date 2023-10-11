Vikings Officially Place Justin Jefferson On IR

The Minnesota Vikings have officially placed All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, the team announced in a post shared on its X account Wednesday (October 11).

Jefferson will be inactive for the Vikings' next four games in adherence with NFL rules.

"The #Vikings have placed WR Justin Jefferson on IR. QB Nick Mullens has also been placed on IR and WRs N'Keal Harry and Trishton Jackson have been signed from the practice squad to the active roster," the Vikings wrote.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero had reported Monday (October 9) that Minnesota was expected to place Jefferson on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday's (October 8) loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.