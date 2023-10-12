City Girls Announce Raunchy New Album Title & Release Date

By Tony M. Centeno

October 12, 2023

City Girls finally have a release date for their long-awaited third studio album.

On Tuesday night, October 10, Yung Miami and JT were in Atlanta to perform at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023. During the show, they were asked about the status of their upcoming album during a brief interview with Yandy Smith backstage. The Miami natives confirmed the title of their upcoming album R.A.W., which stands for "Real A** Wh***s". They also revealed that the album will arrive next Friday.

"It's called RAW," JT said.

"Is it rich or real but its both," Caresha added. "It's rich real a** wh***s."

The album will arrive over three years after their previous project City On Lock. They began to tease its release back in 2021 when they dropped "Twerkulator." The following year, they dropped other singles like "Top Notch" featuring Fivio Foreign and "Good Love" with Usher. Fans didn't hear from the duo again until they popped up on Diddy's "Act Bad" with Fabolous. Afterward, they delivered numerous singles from the album like "I Need A Thug," "Pinata" and most recently "Face Down."

During the lengthy wait for their album, Yung Miami and JT have also dropped several solo efforts. Recently, JT shared her solo track "No Bars" after she launched her "No Bars Reform" program. She also appeared on Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" (Remix) and Kali Uchis' "Munekita" with El Alfa. Meanwhile, Caresha joined Latto on Lola Brooke's "Don't Play With It" (Remix) and Diddy's "Gotta Move On" (Remix) with Ashanti.

Look out for R.A.W. on October 20.

