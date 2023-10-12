City Girls Announce Raunchy New Album Title & Release Date

City Girls finally have a release date for their long-awaited third studio album.



On Tuesday night, October 10, Yung Miami and JT were in Atlanta to perform at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023. During the show, they were asked about the status of their upcoming album during a brief interview with Yandy Smith backstage. The Miami natives confirmed the title of their upcoming album R.A.W., which stands for "Real A** Wh***s". They also revealed that the album will arrive next Friday.



"It's called RAW," JT said.



"Is it rich or real but its both," Caresha added. "It's rich real a** wh***s."