Mattress Mack Gives Massive Donation To Mary Lou Retton ICU Fundraiser

Businessman Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale and his wife, Linda, donated $50,000 to a fundraiser for Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton as she battles "a very rare form of pneumonia."

Linda McIngvale is listed as the top donor on the Spotfund page launched by Retton's daughter, former LSU gymnast McKenna Kelley, matching the initial $50,000 goal that has been exceeded by more than $300,000 in total donations.

"We followed Mary Lou since her career in Houston," Jim McIngvale told TMZ Sports. "My wife and I have always been a huge support of Béla and Márta Károlyi's gymnastics team. My son worked out with them on the team for years, my daughter did as well.

"Mary Lou was always a shining point of light, as George Bush would say, and we pray for Mary Lou's recovery and the $50,000 is the least we could do to help an American icon get better."

Kelley, 26, announced her mother was "fighting for her life" in the Spotfund fundraiser launched on Tuesday (October 10).

"My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now," Kelley wrote. "Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured.

"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill.

"ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!"