Tennessee Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In The State

It's that time of year — soup season is finally back! As temperatures begin to cool, nothing says comfort quite like a big bowl of hearty soup, from classics like tomato and chicken noodle to global dishes like pho and pozole.

Food Network found the best soups you can find around the country, compiling a list of the top soup in each state. According to the list, you can find the best soup in Tennessee at Otaku Ramen. As the name suggests, this Nashville restaurant has plenty of different and delicious ramen, but the Tennessee Tonkotsu was named the best of the best. Otaku Ramen has three locations around Nashville. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Nashville may more frequently conjure images of Southern stews and chilis, but Chef Sarah Gavigan found that Tennessee has quite a few qualifications as a prime place to serve Japanese slurping noodles. Nashville sits on almost the same latitude as Tokyo, shiso actually grows wild in middle Tennessee, and, of course, the state is home to many breeds of heritage pigs. Gavigan takes the pork bones she gets from these small regional farms to create the rich broth in her Tennessee Tonkotsu, which is studded with an egg, shreds of pork confit, woodear mushrooms, scallions, black garlic oil (Mayu) and house-made ramen noodles."

Check out the full list at foodnetwork.com to see more of the best soups around the country.