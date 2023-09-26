Tennessee Towns Named Among America's Best For Fall Foliage

Fall is officially here! A season of nostalgia and comfort, cooler temperatures and spooky movies, and of course the highly-anticipated time when leaves change colors into vivid oranges, yellows and reds. While many people flock to the Northeast to drive through states like Vermont and Delaware to watch the leaves on trees lining the roadway change, there are plenty of less-traveled towns across the country also offering spectacular views of the fall foliage.

Country Living released its list of the 55 best fall towns in the U.S. to see the leaves change, with picks stretching across the country from California to Maine. As to be expected, several of the cities on the list can be found in the Northeast; however two cities in Tennessee also snagged a place on the list for their beautiful autumnal scenery.

Gatlinburg and nearby Pigeon Forge are both among the best spots in the country to see leaves changing colors this fall. According to the site:

Gatlinburg

"One of the best ways to glimpse fall colors? Cascading down the Great Smoky Mountains, which surround this eastern Tennessee town. Expect to see vibrant trees at various elevations throughout the season."

Pigeon Forge

"To get a glimpse at golden leaves along the Great Smoky Mountains, time your trip from October to the beginning of November. And if you're looking for fall colors in their full glory, a visit to Cades Cove is in order."

Check out the full list at countryliving.com to see more of the best towns to see stunning seasonal foliage this fall.