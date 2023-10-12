The Best River To Visit In Washington

If you're looking to enhance your outdoor adventure, why not visit a river? These iconic waterways have carved out an identity in their respective regions thanks to their beautiful views and plethora of activities. Swimming, boating, fishing, kayaking, and wildlife viewing are just a handful of potential things you could do.

The majestic flows of the river aren't the only draws. The surrounding environments can give it much more life, from thick forests and mountain peaks in the background to unique attributes you may not find anywhere else.

For those interested in checking out a nearby river, Shermans Travel released a list of the best ones to visit in every state. According to writers, Washington State's most exciting river is the Columbia River!

"The Columbia River is the largest river within the Pacific Northwest region of the US. Enjoy dozens of miles of waterfront, where you can go windsurfing, kite sailing, kayaking, and boating," writers explained.