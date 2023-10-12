Travis Kelce's Status For 'Thursday Night Football' Determined

By Jason Hall

October 12, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings
Photo: Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly expected to play in the team's 'Thursday Night Football' matchup against the AFC West Division rival Denver Broncos, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (October 12).

"Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce is expected to play tonight vs. the Broncos with his sprained ankle heavily taped, per sources," Schefter wrote on his X account.

The Chiefs listed Kelce, 34, as questionable on Wednesday's injury report one day prior of their 'Thursday Night Football' matchup against the Denver Broncos. The All-Pro tight end experienced a non-contact injury in the second quarter of Sunday's win against the Minnesota Vikings, but returned soon after, recording a decisive 4-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

"If you watch the slow motion, my ankle kind of slips for a couple of inches and then it finally grabs on the turf. That's been the knock [on turf among players], is that when you do slip, you don't just slip right through the grass," Kelce told his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce during the latest episode of their 'New Heights' podcast. "When it grabs, you're just not ready for it," the brothers said in conjunction.

"You don't really get that natural [feeling], like you're digging into the ground," Travis added.

Kelce finished Sunday's game with a team-best 10 receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown. The 34-year-old had previously missed the Chiefs' season-opener due to a bone bruise, which resulted in the Kansas City's only loss through its first five games of the 2023 NFL season.

