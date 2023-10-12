Travis Kelce's Status For 'Thursday Night Football' Determined

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly expected to play in the team's 'Thursday Night Football' matchup against the AFC West Division rival Denver Broncos, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (October 12).

"Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce is expected to play tonight vs. the Broncos with his sprained ankle heavily taped, per sources," Schefter wrote on his X account.

The Chiefs listed Kelce, 34, as questionable on Wednesday's injury report one day prior of their 'Thursday Night Football' matchup against the Denver Broncos. The All-Pro tight end experienced a non-contact injury in the second quarter of Sunday's win against the Minnesota Vikings, but returned soon after, recording a decisive 4-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.