WATCH: Jason Kelce Goes On Anti-Turf Rant After Brother’s Injury

By Jason Hall

October 11, 2023

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Photo: Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce went on a heated anti-turf rant after his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, suffered an ankle injury in Week 5.

"We need to get rid of turf altogether" Jason said to Travis during the latest episode of their 'New Heights' podcast released on Wednesday (October 11). "Just stop it. We went through this with Astroturf back in the day; it ruined guys' careers. Now, we're seeing the same thing with this turf and it's only going to continue to happen. Just go back to the grass."

"There's freakin' pot farms right down the street that are growing mountains of f***ing pot," he added. "We can grow grass indoors."

The Chiefs listed Travis Kelce as questionable on Wednesday's injury report one day prior of their 'Thursday Night Football' matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The younger Kelce experienced a non-contact injury in the second quarter, but returned soon after, recording a decisive 4-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

"If you watch the slow motion, my ankle kind of slips for a couple of inches and then it finally grabs on the turf. That's been the knock [on turf among players], is that when you do slip, you don't just slip right through the grass," Travis told his brother during their latest podcast episode. "When it grabs, you're just not ready for it," the brothers said in conjunction.

"You don't really get that natural [feeling], like you're digging into the ground," Travis added.

Travis finished Sunday's game with a team-best 10 receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown. The 34-year-old had previously missed the Chiefs' season-opener due to a bone bruise, which resulted in the Kansas City's only loss through its first five games of the 2023 NFL season.

