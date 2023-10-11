WATCH: Jason Kelce Goes On Anti-Turf Rant After Brother’s Injury

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce went on a heated anti-turf rant after his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, suffered an ankle injury in Week 5.

"We need to get rid of turf altogether" Jason said to Travis during the latest episode of their 'New Heights' podcast released on Wednesday (October 11). "Just stop it. We went through this with Astroturf back in the day; it ruined guys' careers. Now, we're seeing the same thing with this turf and it's only going to continue to happen. Just go back to the grass."

"There's freakin' pot farms right down the street that are growing mountains of f***ing pot," he added. "We can grow grass indoors."