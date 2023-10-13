Billy Porter Drops New Version Of 'Children' & Announces Album Release Date

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 13, 2023

Billy Porter is back with new music! On Friday, October 13th, the Pose star shared a brand new version of his beloved dance track "Children (What Time It Is)," which includes a feature from Lady Blackbird. “What I love about Lady Blackbird, is that she sounds so good, like a modern-day, blonde Grace Jones,” Porter said in a press release. “Her music is aggressive. Her music has message and passion and it’s about something. Like me. We fit perfectly together.”

Porter continued, “This is the perfect time to release a new version of ‘Children.’ Folks are trying to come for us LGBTQ people and we have news for them, ‘Don’t come for us unless we send for you.’ The time is now!”

The new version of the track accompanied the exciting announcement that Porter's new album The Black Mona Lisa officially has a release date: November 17th. The album was executive produced by hitmaker Justin Tranter and is comprised of songs that tell Porter’s story authentically, with depth and nuance. This summer, Porter wrapped up his 25-city tour, THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1, which was a smash hit with fans and critics alike.

Check out the full tracklist for The Black Mona Lisa below:

Black Mona Lisa Tracklisting:

1. Broke A Sweat

2. Children

3. Black Mona Lisa

4. Stranger Things

5. Not Ashamed

6. Fashion

7. Baby Was A Dancer

8. More To Learn

9. New Shoes

10. Funk Is On The One

11. Audacity

12. Children (What Time It Is) Feat. Lady Blackbird

Billy Porter
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.