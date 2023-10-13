Billy Porter Drops New Version Of 'Children' & Announces Album Release Date

Billy Porter is back with new music! On Friday, October 13th, the Pose star shared a brand new version of his beloved dance track "Children (What Time It Is)," which includes a feature from Lady Blackbird. “What I love about Lady Blackbird, is that she sounds so good, like a modern-day, blonde Grace Jones,” Porter said in a press release. “Her music is aggressive. Her music has message and passion and it’s about something. Like me. We fit perfectly together.”

Porter continued, “This is the perfect time to release a new version of ‘Children.’ Folks are trying to come for us LGBTQ people and we have news for them, ‘Don’t come for us unless we send for you.’ The time is now!”