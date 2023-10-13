Billy Porter Drops New Version Of 'Children' & Announces Album Release Date
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 13, 2023
Billy Porter is back with new music! On Friday, October 13th, the Pose star shared a brand new version of his beloved dance track "Children (What Time It Is)," which includes a feature from Lady Blackbird. “What I love about Lady Blackbird, is that she sounds so good, like a modern-day, blonde Grace Jones,” Porter said in a press release. “Her music is aggressive. Her music has message and passion and it’s about something. Like me. We fit perfectly together.”
Porter continued, “This is the perfect time to release a new version of ‘Children.’ Folks are trying to come for us LGBTQ people and we have news for them, ‘Don’t come for us unless we send for you.’ The time is now!”
The new version of the track accompanied the exciting announcement that Porter's new album The Black Mona Lisa officially has a release date: November 17th. The album was executive produced by hitmaker Justin Tranter and is comprised of songs that tell Porter’s story authentically, with depth and nuance. This summer, Porter wrapped up his 25-city tour, THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1, which was a smash hit with fans and critics alike.
Check out the full tracklist for The Black Mona Lisa below:
Black Mona Lisa Tracklisting:
1. Broke A Sweat
2. Children
3. Black Mona Lisa
4. Stranger Things
5. Not Ashamed
6. Fashion
7. Baby Was A Dancer
8. More To Learn
9. New Shoes
10. Funk Is On The One
11. Audacity
12. Children (What Time It Is) Feat. Lady Blackbird