Daniel Jones' Injury Status For Week 6 Determined

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has officially been ruled out for the team's Week 6 'Sunday Night Football' matchup against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Friday (October 13) via the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard.

On Monday (October 9), Daboll had claimed that Jones avoided a serious injury and could possibly play on Sunday (October 15) after x-rays conducted at the stadium were negative. The quarterback had previously suffered a season-ending neck injury in 2021.

Jones finished last Sunday's (October 8) game with 119 yards on 14 of 20 passing, while the offense failed to score a single touchdown, punting on four of its eight possessions with Jones in the lineup.