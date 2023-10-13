Daniel Jones' Injury Status For Week 6 Determined
By Jason Hall
October 13, 2023
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has officially been ruled out for the team's Week 6 'Sunday Night Football' matchup against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Friday (October 13) via the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard.
On Monday (October 9), Daboll had claimed that Jones avoided a serious injury and could possibly play on Sunday (October 15) after x-rays conducted at the stadium were negative. The quarterback had previously suffered a season-ending neck injury in 2021.
Jones finished last Sunday's (October 8) game with 119 yards on 14 of 20 passing, while the offense failed to score a single touchdown, punting on four of its eight possessions with Jones in the lineup.
New York hasn't recorded a first-half offensive touchdown through its first five games, becoming the sixth NFL team to do so since 1991 and the second -- along with the Miami Dolphins -- to do so since 2005.
Jones agreed to a restructured contract, which converted $8.42 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, in September after signing a four-year, $160 million deal, which included $35 million in and would incentives and pay the former first-round pick $82 million over the first two years of the contract, in March. New York had opted to decline Jones' fifth-year option on his rookie deal in April 2022, ahead of a career season for the fourth-year quarterback.
Jones led the Giants to a 9-6-1 record, making the postseason for the first time, while throwing for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions on 317 of 472 passing, while also recording 708 yards and seven touchdowns on 120 rushing attempts.