Deshaun Watson's Injury Status For Week 6 Determined

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially been ruled out for Sunday's (October 15) game against the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reports.

Backup P.J. Walker will reportedly start in Watson's absence, according to Cabot. Watson injured his shoulder on a read-option run during the Browns' Week 3 loss and was replaced by rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the team's Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans prior to a bye last week.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson had previously reported that Watson wasn't expected to play in Sunday's game on Thursday (October 12) after the quarterback had missed practice during each of the past two days. Walker was elevated from the practice squad earlier in the week amid speculation of Watson's status.