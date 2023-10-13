Deshaun Watson's Injury Status For Week 6 Determined
By Jason Hall
October 13, 2023
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially been ruled out for Sunday's (October 15) game against the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reports.
Backup P.J. Walker will reportedly start in Watson's absence, according to Cabot. Watson injured his shoulder on a read-option run during the Browns' Week 3 loss and was replaced by rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the team's Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans prior to a bye last week.
CBS Sports' Josina Anderson had previously reported that Watson wasn't expected to play in Sunday's game on Thursday (October 12) after the quarterback had missed practice during each of the past two days. Walker was elevated from the practice squad earlier in the week amid speculation of Watson's status.
#Browns Deshaun Watson has been ruled out and PJ Walker will start vs #49ers— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 13, 2023
"Just felt like it was the right decision for the team," said head coach Kevin Stefanski earlier in the week via CBS Sports. "I think PJ's been here now for a month-plus, getting a better understanding of what we do. But just felt like it was the right decision for the team."
Watson led the Browns to a 2-1 record during his first three starts, throwing for 678 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions on 65 of 102 passing, while also recording 83 yards and one touchdown on 15 rushing attempts.