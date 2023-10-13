George Kittle Fined For Controversial T-Shirt

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was fined $13,699 for a T-shirt he wore under his pads that included "abusive language" during Sunday's (October 8) win against the Dallas Cowboys, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Friday (October 13).



Kittle pulled up his pads and showed a shirt that said "F*** Dallas" with the Cowboys' star logo after scoring one of his three touchdowns during the 'Sunday Night Football' blowout win.

"The NFL has fined 49ers TE George Kittle $13,699 for use of abusive language for his profane Dallas T-shirt displayed after a touchdown last week, per source," Fowler wrote on his X account.