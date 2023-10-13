George Kittle Fined For Controversial T-Shirt

By Jason Hall

October 13, 2023

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Photo: Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was fined $13,699 for a T-shirt he wore under his pads that included "abusive language" during Sunday's (October 8) win against the Dallas Cowboys, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Friday (October 13).

Kittle pulled up his pads and showed a shirt that said "F*** Dallas" with the Cowboys' star logo after scoring one of his three touchdowns during the 'Sunday Night Football' blowout win.

"The NFL has fined 49ers TE George Kittle $13,699 for use of abusive language for his profane Dallas T-shirt displayed after a touchdown last week, per source," Fowler wrote on his X account.

The NFL hasn't yet publicly confirmed on any punishment for Kittle in relation to the incident. The All-Pro tight end said he "heard nothing" from the league but expected to get a fine on Thursday (October 12) prior to Fowler's report.

"[I] wore a personalized T-shirt. Maybe an inappropriate word. ... It is what it is. It's a decision I made. If they want to fine me, they fine me," Kittle said, adding that he would "do it again" if given the option.

Kittle's shirt paid homage to 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer, who wore a similar shirt during the 1994 NFC Championship Game win against the Cowboys during the height of the two franchises' rivalry.

