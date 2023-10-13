Million Dollar Stolen Vehicle Scheme Leads To 4 Arrested In Phoenix

Authorities in Arizona have arrested four suspects in connection with a stolen vehicle ring worth over $1 million.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Vehicle Theft Task Force conducted a five-month investigation into the operation.

The suspects purchased stolen vehicles with fraudulent VIN numbers from an East Coast theft ring and transported them to Arizona for resale.

The three main suspects, 33-year-old Rickey Austin, 33-year-old Tyquan Jackson Wilson and 35-year-old Joshua Carra, were charged with theft of means of transportation, trafficking stolen property, conspiracy, and fraudulent schemes.

The fourth suspect, 24-year-old Dayanella Galdos Abarca, was arrested for her involvement in conspiracy and fraudulent schemes. Notably, Abarca was an employee at a third-party Motor Vehicle Division service provider.

The stolen vehicles, including a Ferrari California, Mercedes-Benz AMG SUV, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Dodge sports cars and pickup trucks, were sold with fake out-of-state titles at prices well below market value.

In addition to the recovery of 19 stolen vehicles valued at approximately $1.2 million, the authorities seized a significant amount of contraband, including 13 pounds of cocaine, 4 pounds of Adderall, 20,000 fentanyl pills, 10.5 ounces of MDMA, 18.1 ounces of Xanax, 1.82 pounds of illegal mushrooms, 15.4 ounces of methamphetamine, $110,000 in cash and several firearms.