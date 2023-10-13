Troye Sivan Teams Up With Ross Lynch For 'One Of Your Girls'

This summer, Sivan announced the project, which will mark his first full-length album since 2018's Bloom. "This album is my something to give you - a kiss on a dancefloor, a date turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer," he wrote alongside the album's cover art in July. "Party after party, after party after after party. Heartbreak, freedom. Community, sisterhood, friendship. All that."

The former YouTuber also went on to share why it took him five years to release another album. "I didn’t mean to take 5 years to make this album - Bloom tour happened (lmk if you came! 🩵), then i started working on it, then cockbig19 (a moniker for COVID-19), then The Idol, always working on the album in all the moments between..and now here we are," Sivan explained when he first announced new music was on the way back in June. "10 years since i signed my record deal, 5 years since bloom."

Listen to Something to Give Each Other on iHeartRadio!