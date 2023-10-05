Troye Sivan Reveals 'Something To Give Each Other' Tracklist
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 5, 2023
Troye Sivan has revealed the full tracklist for his forthcoming album Something To Give Each Other. On Thursday, October 5th, the Australian pop star took to social media to reveal the songs that will be included on the 10-track album. "SOMETHING TO GIVE EACH OTHER - 8 DAYS," Sivan wrote, referring to the album's October 13th release date.
In addition to the previously released singles "Rush" and "Got Me Started," Sivan's third studio album will include the following tracks:
- Rush (Extended)
- What's The Time Where You Are?
- One Of Your Girls
- In My Room (ft. Guitarricadelafuente)
- Still Got It
- Can't Go Back Baby
- Got Me Started
- Silly
- Honey
- How To Stay With You
SOMETHING TO GIVE EACH OTHER - 8 DAYS pic.twitter.com/Drqqo6qchY— 👼🏼 (@troyesivan) October 5, 2023
This summer, Sivan announced the project, which will mark his first full-length album since 2018's Bloom. "This album is my something to give you - a kiss on a dancefloor, a date turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer," he wrote alongside the album's cover art in July. "Party after party, after party after after party. Heartbreak, freedom. Community, sisterhood, friendship. All that." The album's first single "Rush" was also released on Thursday and arrived with a video full of queer joy.
Sivan also gave fans an explanation as to why it took five years to release another album. "I didn’t mean to take 5 years to make this album - Bloom tour happened (lmk if you came! ), then i started working on it, then cockbig19 (a moniker for COVID-19), then The Idol, always working on the album in all the moments between..and now here we are," Sivan explained when he first announced new music was on the way back in June. "10 years since i signed my record deal, 5 years since bloom. Enough excuses now. Enough saying ‘soon’ 🙃 this is for YOU and it starts NOWWWW."