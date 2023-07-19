Troye Sivan Responds To Criticism Of His 'Rush' Music Video

Troye Sivan is responding to the criticism surrounding the music video for his new song "Rush." Shortly after the video premiered last Thursday (July 13th), Twitter went wild with discourse and memes about how the casting for the video lacked a diversity of body types as almost everyone in the video is lean and tall.

“I definitely hear the critique,” Sivan said in a new interview with Billboard. “To be honest, it just wasn’t a thought we had," he said referring to himself and his creative director Gordon von Steiner. "We obviously weren’t saying, ‘We want to have one specific type of person in the video.’ We just made the video, and there wasn’t a ton of thought put behind that.”

While Sivan is open to critiques, he wasn't as receptive to the commenters who decided to make fun of his and others' appearances while discussing the video. “There was this article … and they were talking about [the lack of body diversity], and in the same sentence, this person said ‘Eat something, you stupid twinks,'” he recalled. “That really bummed me out to read that — because I’ve had my own insecurities with my body image. I think that everyone’s body is as beautiful as it is, including my own, and it just sucks to see people talking about other people’s bodies.”

Amid the online discourse, fellow pop star, and collaborator, Charli XCX seemed to defend Sivan against the backlash. "I feel like we live in a world where audiences feel like expression or art isn’t worth their time unless it appeases every single unspoken requirement," the "Speed Drive" singer wrote. "IT IS SO BORING. if something breaks common aesthetics it’s “weird” or “try hard” if something conforms it’s “offensive” and “not diverse enough”. What a boring discourse."

Sivan's new album, his first in five years, Something To Give Each Other drops on October 13th!