Taylor Swift And Beyoncé's Friendship Shines At Concert Film Premiere
By Sherah Janay Ndjongo
October 14, 2023
Taylor Swift expressed her deep admiration for Beyoncé during the Los Angeles premiere of The Eras Tour concert film.
In an Instagram post, Swift praised Beyoncé as her "guiding light" and credited her for teaching artists to break rules and defy industry norms. The pop icons were all smiles as they shared a box of Taylor Swift-themed popcorn during the movie screening.
Beyoncé, fresh from her Renaissance World Tour, graced the red carpet in a stylish black outfit, while Swift donned a stunning strapless blue Oscar de la Renta gown.
Swift's concert film is set to release in over 100 countries, promising an electrifying experience for fans. Beyoncé also had her own concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, documenting her recent tour. The two legends have been recognized for their record-breaking, high-grossing tours.
During the premiere, Swift expressed her love for the Eras Tour and the incredible team that made it happen. The concert film has already achieved remarkable success with over $100 million in advance ticket sales revenue.
Swift and Beyoncé's friendship has been evident over the years, from Grammy celebrations to mutual support. Recently, the two performers haven't been spotted together, but their cute moment at the premiere was a celebration of their unbreakable bond and shared love for music.