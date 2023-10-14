Beyoncé, fresh from her Renaissance World Tour, graced the red carpet in a stylish black outfit, while Swift donned a stunning strapless blue Oscar de la Renta gown.

Swift's concert film is set to release in over 100 countries, promising an electrifying experience for fans. Beyoncé also had her own concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, documenting her recent tour. The two legends have been recognized for their record-breaking, high-grossing tours.

During the premiere, Swift expressed her love for the Eras Tour and the incredible team that made it happen. The concert film has already achieved remarkable success with over $100 million in advance ticket sales revenue.

Swift and Beyoncé's friendship has been evident over the years, from Grammy celebrations to mutual support. Recently, the two performers haven't been spotted together, but their cute moment at the premiere was a celebration of their unbreakable bond and shared love for music.