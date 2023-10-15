Madonna Addresses Health Scare On Opening Night Of 'Celebration' Tour

Madonna's Celebration Tour has finally commenced after being postponed by several months due to a health scare earlier this year. On Saturday, October 14th, the Queen of Pop kicked off her long-awaited new tour at the O2 Arena in London with opener Bob the Drag Queen.

During the two-hour set packed with her biggest hits, Madonna took a moment to address the health scare that happened in June. Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary revealed that the pop star had been taken to the ICU and intubated after she "developed a serious bacterial infection." As she recovered, she was forced to reschedule the Celebration Tour which was initially set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15th.

"I didn't think I was gonna make it. Neither did my doctors. That's why I woke up with all of my children sitting around me," Madonna told the crowd per People. "I forgot five years of my life, or my death, I don't really know where I was. But the angels were protecting me, and my children were there. And my children always save me every time," she said referring to her kids Lourdes, Rocco, 23, David, 18, Mercy, 17, and Stella and Estere, 11. "If you want to know my secret and you want to know how I pulled through and survived, I thought, I have to be there for my children. I have to survive for them."

Madonna's children also made special appearances throughout the show with Mercy playing piano for "Bad Girl," Estere DJing and dancing with her mom during "Vogue," and Stella appearing onstage for "Don't Tell Me," while David played guitar for "Mother and Father."

