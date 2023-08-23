Madonna Wants Britney Spears To Join Her On 'Celebration' Tour

Madonna reportedly wants to reunite with Britney Spears onstage during her upcoming Celebration Tour! According to Page Six, the Queen of Pop wants the Princess of Pop to join her onstage at one of her five dates in Los Angeles in March 2024. In fact, Madonna specifically wanted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their collaboration "Me Against the Music" which was released in October 2003 per sources.

“Madonna originally wanted Britney to join her on tour this year,” a source told Page Six. “Everything was pushed back because of her illness, but she still wants Britney to join her at the Kia Forum.” Last month, Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary revealed that the pop star had been taken to the ICU and intubated after she "developed a serious bacterial infection." While there's still little information on the infection, sources close to her have claimed that her rigorous rehearsal schedule for the Celebration Tour may have contributed.

Since then, Madonna has seemingly recovered beautifully. By the time the 40th anniversary of her debut album rolled around, the performer was celebrating being able to move and dance around again. She was later seen attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in New Jersey at the start of this month. Madonna also shared an updated tour schedule a few weeks ago.

Hopefully, Britney, who is gearing up to release her memoir The Woman In Me in October, will agree to Madonna's request. The two haven't shared a stage together since Madonna's 2008 Sticky & Sweet Tour.