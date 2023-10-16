2023-24 AP Top 25 College Basketball Preseason Poll Released

The Kansas Jayhawks will begin the 2023-24 NCAA men's college basketball season as the top-ranked team in the nation.

The Jayhawks ranked No. 1 overall in the Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Preseason Poll released on Monday (October 16), ahead of No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Purdue and No. 4 Michigan State and No. 5 Marquette. Defending national champion UConn will enter the season at No. 6 overall.

The top-10 is rounded out with No. 7 Houston, No. 8 Creighton, No. 9 Tennessee and No. 10 Florida Atlantic.

The Jayhawks, who were without head coach Bill Self during the NCAA Tournament earlier this year after he underwent a heart procedure, were eliminated in the second-round, one year after winning the national championship. Self, 60, confirmed his plans to continue coaching earlier this year.

The full preseason AP Top 25 college basketball poll is listed below: