2023-24 AP Top 25 College Basketball Preseason Poll Released
By Jason Hall
October 16, 2023
The Kansas Jayhawks will begin the 2023-24 NCAA men's college basketball season as the top-ranked team in the nation.
The Jayhawks ranked No. 1 overall in the Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Preseason Poll released on Monday (October 16), ahead of No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Purdue and No. 4 Michigan State and No. 5 Marquette. Defending national champion UConn will enter the season at No. 6 overall.
The top-10 is rounded out with No. 7 Houston, No. 8 Creighton, No. 9 Tennessee and No. 10 Florida Atlantic.
The Jayhawks, who were without head coach Bill Self during the NCAA Tournament earlier this year after he underwent a heart procedure, were eliminated in the second-round, one year after winning the national championship. Self, 60, confirmed his plans to continue coaching earlier this year.
The full preseason AP Top 25 college basketball poll is listed below:
- Kansas (Big 12)
- Duke (ACC)
- Purdue (Big Ten)
- Michigan State (Big Ten)
- Marquette (Big East)
- UConn (Big East)
- Houston (Big 12)
- Creighton (Big East)
- Tennessee (SEC)
- Florida Atlantic (American Athletic)
- Gonzaga (West Coast)
- Arizona (Pac-12)
- Miami (FL) (ACC)
- Arkansas (SEC)
- Texas A&M (SEC)
- Kentucky (SEC)
- San Diego State (Mountain West)
- Texas (Big 12)
- North Carolina (ACC)
- Baylor (Big 12)
- USC (Pac-12)
- Villanova (Big East)
- Saint Mary's (West Coast)
- Alabama (SEC)
- Illinois (Big Ten)