2023-24 AP Top 25 College Basketball Preseason Poll Released

By Jason Hall

October 16, 2023

The Kansas Jayhawks will begin the 2023-24 NCAA men's college basketball season as the top-ranked team in the nation.

The Jayhawks ranked No. 1 overall in the Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Preseason Poll released on Monday (October 16), ahead of No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Purdue and No. 4 Michigan State and No. 5 Marquette. Defending national champion UConn will enter the season at No. 6 overall.

The top-10 is rounded out with No. 7 Houston, No. 8 Creighton, No. 9 Tennessee and No. 10 Florida Atlantic.

The Jayhawks, who were without head coach Bill Self during the NCAA Tournament earlier this year after he underwent a heart procedure, were eliminated in the second-round, one year after winning the national championship. Self, 60, confirmed his plans to continue coaching earlier this year.

The full preseason AP Top 25 college basketball poll is listed below:

  1. Kansas (Big 12)
  2. Duke (ACC)
  3. Purdue (Big Ten)
  4. Michigan State (Big Ten)
  5. Marquette (Big East)
  6. UConn (Big East)
  7. Houston (Big 12)
  8. Creighton (Big East)
  9. Tennessee (SEC)
  10. Florida Atlantic (American Athletic)
  11. Gonzaga (West Coast)
  12. Arizona (Pac-12)
  13. Miami (FL) (ACC)
  14. Arkansas (SEC)
  15. Texas A&M (SEC)
  16. Kentucky (SEC)
  17. San Diego State (Mountain West)
  18. Texas (Big 12)
  19. North Carolina (ACC)
  20. Baylor (Big 12)
  21. USC (Pac-12)
  22. Villanova (Big East)
  23. Saint Mary's (West Coast)
  24. Alabama (SEC)
  25. Illinois (Big Ten)
