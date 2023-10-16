Boebert Spent Campaign Money At Bar Owned By Date Prior To Incident

“I have apologized to my constituents [and] will continue to do so. All of those in Colorado who may have felt let down, I hear you, and all I could do is promise to do better, and I certainly will,” Boebert said during an appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime last month.

The congresswoman also added that she and Gallagher had "peacefully parted ways" and that "all future dates have been canceled with him than everyone else," but said she hoped they "stay friends for a long time," adding that he is a "very nice man."

Boebert and Gallagher were reportedly warned about their behavior during ushers during intermission before security received "another complaint about the patrons being loud and at the time (they) were recording five minute into the second act," according to the Denver Post.

“They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing,” an usher said. “The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”

Surveillance video shared by 9News shows Boebert and Gallagher being escorted away from their seats and out of the building with the congresswoman stopping several times, which included appearing to take a selfie and multiple instances where she seemed to yell at security.

Boebert reportedly resisted exiting and asked theater employees, "Do you know who I am," while also saying, "I am on the board" and "I will be contacting the mayor," according to an incident report obtained by the Denver Post. Police arrived at the theater and were present in the lobby until Boebert and Gallagher left the building.

Boebert and Gallagher were seen holding hands as they left the venue, which included Gallagher spinning the congresswoman as they walked through an empty plaza. The incident report didn't identify the two individuals, however, Boebert and her campaign manager, Drew Sexton, both confirmed her dismissal.

“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice” Sexton said in a statement to the Denver Post.

Sexton did confirm that Boebert used her phone to take a picture of the show despite cellphone usage being prohibited during performances. Boebert, a mother of four and grandmother to one, filed for divorce from her husband, Jayson, in May after nearly two decades of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."