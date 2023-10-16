Drake's 6-Year-Old Son Adonis Releases Debut Song 'My Man Freestyle'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 16, 2023
Adonis is taking advantage of his surprise appearance on his dad Drake's album by releasing the full version of his debut song.
On Sunday, October 15, the 6-year-old delivered his first-ever song called "My Man Freestyle" just days after his sixth birthday. It's the full version of the freestyle that appeared toward the end of "Daylight" on his father's No. 1 album, For All The Dogs. In the official music video for the song, Adonis shoots hoops in a basketball game with his friends at the OVO Athletic Centre in Toronto. He also hypes up the squad during a team meeting and has a post-game interview with his dad.
“I was waiting for this moment to arrive," Adonis raps on the track. "I was driving in the car and I smash my car/I was playing in on my iPad and I broke my iPad/I’m going to my house, seeing my dad, I am saying hi to my dad and I have to go change."
Drake posted the clip and wished his son a "Happy Birthday" in the caption. The 36-year-old, who shares the child with Sophie Brussaux, is listed as a writer of the song along with Lil Esso who cooked up the beat. His son also created the unique cover art for the album and talks about making the drawing at the beginning of the "8AM In Charlotte" music video, which dropped right before For All The Dogs arrived at the top of October.
Watch the full music video below.