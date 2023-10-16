Drake's 6-Year-Old Son Adonis Releases Debut Song 'My Man Freestyle'

“I was waiting for this moment to arrive," Adonis raps on the track. "I was driving in the car and I smash my car/I was playing in on my iPad and I broke my iPad/I’m going to my house, seeing my dad, I am saying hi to my dad and I have to go change."



Drake posted the clip and wished his son a "Happy Birthday" in the caption. The 36-year-old, who shares the child with Sophie Brussaux, is listed as a writer of the song along with Lil Esso who cooked up the beat. His son also created the unique cover art for the album and talks about making the drawing at the beginning of the "8AM In Charlotte" music video, which dropped right before For All The Dogs arrived at the top of October.



Watch the full music video below.