Georgia All-American Tight End Brock Bowers' Injury Status Determined

By Jason Hall

October 16, 2023

Georgia v Vanderbilt
Photo: Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs All-American tight end Brock Bowers is reportedly set to undergo "tightrope surgery on his ankle" and is expected to miss four to six weeks, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports, citing the school.

"Georgia All-American TE Brock Bowers is having tightrope surgery on his injured ankle, the school announces, and he's expected to miss four-to-six weeks," Thamel posted on his X account Monday (October 16) morning.

Bowers, 20, suffered a high ankle sprain during the second quarter of Saturday's (October 14) 37-20 win at Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs have a bye week before upcoming games against Florida on October 28, Missouri on November 4, Ole Miss on November 11, Tennessee on November 18 and Georgia Tech on November 25, remaining on their regular-season schedule.

Bowers leads Georgia in receptions (41), receiving yards (567) and receiving touchdowns (4) through seven games. The California native is coming off a decorated sophomore campaign in which he won the John Mackey Award and was selected as a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC tight end, capping off the year with seven receptions for 152 yards and one touchdown in the Bulldogs' 65-7 win against TCU in the College Football National Championship Game.

Bowers was previously selected as a first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American tight end, as well as the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2021.

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.