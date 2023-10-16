Georgia All-American Tight End Brock Bowers' Injury Status Determined

Georgia Bulldogs All-American tight end Brock Bowers is reportedly set to undergo "tightrope surgery on his ankle" and is expected to miss four to six weeks, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports, citing the school.

Bowers, 20, suffered a high ankle sprain during the second quarter of Saturday's (October 14) 37-20 win at Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs have a bye week before upcoming games against Florida on October 28, Missouri on November 4, Ole Miss on November 11, Tennessee on November 18 and Georgia Tech on November 25, remaining on their regular-season schedule.