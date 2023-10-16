Ice Spice Wants To Bring 'Drill To New Heights' On Her Upcoming Debut Album
By Tony M. Centeno
October 16, 2023
Ice Spice is opening up about her upcoming debut album.
During an interview for Complex's newest digital cover that was published on Monday October 16, the Bronx rapper gave fans a better understanding of what to expect for her first studio album. Ice Spice has served up a slew of hit in various genres from pop like her verse on Taylor Swift's "Karma" (Remix) to afrobeats thanks to her recent collaboration with Rema called "Pretty Girl." However, fans can be assured that she plans to stay true to her roots in the drill scene for her forthcoming LP.
“New York drill vibes, club music, Jersey club,” Ice Spice said. “I would say I'm bringing drill to new heights, and I feel like it would make sense to incorporate a lot of that in an album because, of course, there's trap and everything else, but so many people are doing it and it’s so saturated right now.”
Ice Spice managed to stun the masses with her Like..? EP earlier this year. She dropped the deluxe version back in July during the same week Nas released his Magic 2, and still sold 20,000 copies in its first week while Nas sold 17,000. The extended version of her debut project contains hits like "Princess Diana" with Nicki Minaj and her previous single "Deli." There's no release date for the album yet, but based on her movements lately, it could be coming sooner than you think.
Her latest cover story arrived days after Ice Spice made her debut on NBC's "Saturday Night Live." Read it in full now and find out who she thinks is the G.O.A.T in the latest episode of "GOAT Talk" below.