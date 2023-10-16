Ice Spice Wants To Bring 'Drill To New Heights' On Her Upcoming Debut Album

“New York drill vibes, club music, Jersey club,” Ice Spice said. “I would say I'm bringing drill to new heights, and I feel like it would make sense to incorporate a lot of that in an album because, of course, there's trap and everything else, but so many people are doing it and it’s so saturated right now.”



Ice Spice managed to stun the masses with her Like..? EP earlier this year. She dropped the deluxe version back in July during the same week Nas released his Magic 2, and still sold 20,000 copies in its first week while Nas sold 17,000. The extended version of her debut project contains hits like "Princess Diana" with Nicki Minaj and her previous single "Deli." There's no release date for the album yet, but based on her movements lately, it could be coming sooner than you think.



Her latest cover story arrived days after Ice Spice made her debut on NBC's "Saturday Night Live." Read it in full now and find out who she thinks is the G.O.A.T in the latest episode of "GOAT Talk" below.