Longtime Friend Of Bruce Willis Shares Bleak Update About Actor's Health

Bruce Willis' communication and memory skills continue to deteriorate as he battles frontotemporal dementia.

The 68-year-old actor announced his retirement in March of 2022 after being diagnosed with a language disorder known as Apashia. His family went public with a definitive dementia diagnosis earlier this year, stating that Willis would continue to face "challenges with communication" as the neurodegenerative disorder progressed. Longtime friend and “Moonlighting” creator Glenn Gordon Caron recently shared information with the New York Post about Willis' heath regression, referring to the "Die Hard" actor as "incommunicative." Caron was able to speak with Willis about “Moonlighting” (a hit television series starring Willis that ran from 1985 to 1989) being added to Hulu before the disease took a turn for the worse.

"I was able to communicate with him, before the disease rendered him as incommunicative as he is now, about hoping to get the show back in front of people. I know he’s really happy that the show is going to be available for people, even though he can’t tell me that. When I got to spend time with him we talked about it and I know he’s excited.”

The producer mentioned that he visits Willis and his family every so often despite how hard it is to witness someone with such immense passion now "see life through a screen door."

“My sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am. He’s not totally verbal; he used to be a voracious reader — he didn’t want anyone to know that — and he’s not reading now. All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he’s still Bruce.”

There is currently no treatment available for frontotemporal dementia.