Ozzy Osbourne Shares Latest Health Update: 'I’m In A Lot Of Pain'

Ozzy went on to detail painful back complications that continue to keep him from taking the stage.

“Because what’s happening now… in my back, the two discs and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that’s why I lean forward as it’s like gravity is bringing my head forward." The icon had to cancel a handful of performances this year as a result of health concerns including a highly-anticipated set at Powertrip Festival in July. He shared a message with fans a few weeks before the festival stating that he didn't want his first performance in 5 years to be "half-assed."

"Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."

Ozzy continues to keep the public updated with his health as fans hope for a quick recovery and return to the stage in the near future.